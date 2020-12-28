Severe storms, tornadoes possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As 2020 winds to a close, we’re tracking a severe weather threat that may mean some natural fireworks on New Years Eve.

Threat of Severe Thunderstorms For Thursday, Including New Years Eve

There’s some room for changes before the severe weather episode happens on Thursday afternoon and evening. Be sure to check back for daily updates between now and then. That said, here’s what the latest data indicate as of Monday...

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds over 60 mph, and large hail are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Storms will begin increasing between 2 PM and 5 PM Thursday, and we expect storms to end between 11 PM Thursday and 2 AM Friday. This may begin as a bigger tornado threat and transition to a bigger wind threat on its way out. Again, this can change, and you should check back daily for updated information between now and Thursday.

Be weather aware Thursday afternoon and evening. Be sure you have your NOAA Weather Radio on alert mode and be ready to move to safety if dangerous weather threatens, with or without warning.

Our Next 24 Hours

Our next 24 hours will be cloudy but mostly dry. This evening will cool to upper 40s and lower 50s through 10 PM. A stray shower or two are possible after about 2 AM, but most areas will end up staying dry. The low temperature by morning will be near 47 degrees. Tuesday will be cloudy with a a couple of stray showers. The high temperature will be near 65 degrees.

