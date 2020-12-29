City of Meridian extends mask mandate

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has extended the mask mandate until the end of February. This includes having to wear a mask when entering a business.

The full announcement can be seen below:

The City of Meridian has extended the facemask requirement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. All residents will be required to wear a face covering until February 28, 2021. “As a City we want to do our part by adhering to the face mask guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our residents,” stated Mayor Percy Bland. “Thank you all for doing your part in keeping our City and community safe.”

The City of Meridian will continue to provide COVID- 19 updates at www.meridianms.org and through social media.

Businesses must require its customers to wear a mask before entrance into their facility. The policy is no mask, no entry. This mandate applies to restaurants, liquor stores, bars, salons, grocery stores, service stations and all other places of business.

All citizens of Meridian who are out and amongst the public must wear a mask for the protection of themselves, the public welfare, loved ones and the health of others.

All employees of a business, and particularly the employees who handle foods of any kind, such as fast food places and others, must wear a mask and gloves when interacting with the public.

Any individual who is over the age of two and able to medically tolerate a face covering shall be required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in public places such as stores and public outdoor spaces. A face covering shall be considered a device to cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of saliva or other fluids during speaking, coughing, sneezing, or other intentional or involuntary action.

