MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the pandemic, the Mississippi Department of Human Services has announced that households receiving SNAP benefits will be eligible for a supplemental benefit for January 2021.

According to MDHS, similar benefits were also provided for certified SNAP households for the previous months.

“SNAP households that have been certified based on meeting income and resource requirements are eligible to receive the supplement benefits,” a statement by MDHS reads. “These households will receive benefit supplements up to the maximum benefit amount, based on household size.”

They also say that SNAP households already certified to receive the maximum benefit amount for this month will not receive additional supplements.

For households newly approved this month, the supplemental benefit will be available two days after case approval.

