Miss. lawmakers react to potential $2k stimulus checks

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (WLUC)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are weighing in on the popular stimulus vote in Washington, DC.

Congress has already passed $900 billion in COVID-19 aid providing relief for millions of Americans.

The bill includes direct $600 checks to most Americans.

At issue now is whether those $600 checks should be replaced with $2,000 payments.

The push for $2,000 stimulus checks now rests with the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly to pass what’s called The CASH Act.

Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, who supports the increase, said “The CASH Act just passed the house. Now, it must pass the Senate. Republicans are on record. They have a choice: either vote for this bill, or vote to deny families the relief they desperately need.”

South Mississippi Congressman Steven Palazzo voted against the increased direct payments, saying “Our country can’t afford the price tag that comes with the increased check amount.”

Palazzo also blames other members of the House for pushing a quote, “socialist agenda.”

