One dead after helicopter crashes in Jones County

A helicopter crashed in Jones County on Tuesday morning, killing one person.
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead after a helicopter crash in Jones County.

According to Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer for the Jones County Fire Council, first responders received a call about the crash a little before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Bumgardner said an MD 500 helicopter crashed into the woods in the Glade community just south of Tuckers Crossing off State Route 15 south.

She said the helicopter, which belongs to Signature Utility Service in Alabama, was in the area trimming trees off power lines when it crashed.

The pilot was on their first flight of the day when the crash happened.

The helicopter burst into flames after the crash, and responding firefighters worked quickly to extinguish what appeared to be a magnesium fire, according to Bumgardner. She said magnesium fires are particularly difficult to extinguish.

Bumgardner said officials are now waiting to hear back from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency workers are expected to be at the scene of the crash for hours. The Jones County Fire Council is asking residents to use caution as they drive past the area.

