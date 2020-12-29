Severe storms capable of producing tornadoes on the way for Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and destructive straight-line winds are possible on Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning.

Severe Thunderstorms, Tornadoes Possible Thursday

The threat for severe thunderstorms will begin increasing Thursday afternoon between 3 PM and 6 PM. Be aware that we won’t all have storms on top of us at once, and this won’t be a line of storms that we can track easily at first. This is likely to start as hit-or-miss supercell thunderstorms that can produce tornadoes and hail. It may transition to a line of storms that packs more of a wind threat after 7 PM Thursday. The wind can be in excess of 70 mph, which can cause damage like a tornado. The storm risk will fade to an end between 11 PM Thursday and 2 AM Friday.

Be aware of the risk of potentially dangerous weather for New Years Eve. Have a way to get warning information, and have a plan for shelter if dangerous weather threatens. NOAA Weather Radios should be left on alert mode, and remember the Newscenter 11 Weather App is a good source of information before, during, and after storms. Please help share information! Not everyone is paying attention, and people can be especially difficult to reach with all of the streaming TV services available these days.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mild. Beneath a mostly cloudy sky, we will cool to the mid-to-upper 50s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 51 degrees. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of a stray showers. Most areas will stay dry. The high temperature will be near 72 degrees.

