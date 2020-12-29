Six Tide players named First-Team All-Americans

Six Alabama football student-athletes earned first team All-America honors from the Associated Press on Monday.

Center Landon Dickerson, running back Najee Harris, quarterback Mac Jones, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were named on offense, while defensive back Patrick Surtain II was tabbed on defense.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore and linebacker Dylan Moses were second-team choices on defense.

Landon Dickerson

The top-rated run-blocking center according to Pro Football Focus (92.8)

Earned the No. 2 overall grade at center by PFF (91.5)

Sports an overall blocking grade of 91.0 by the UA coaching staff while grading out at 99.6 on all assignments

Played 725 total snaps with just two missed assignments and has allowed zero sacks

Najee Harris

Leads the nation in total touchdowns (27) and rushing touchdowns (24) along with scoring (162)

Ranks second in scoring per game (14.7) while sitting at third nationally in rushing yards (1,262)

Forced 78 missed tackles on the season to rank second in the country in that category

Totaled at least one touchdown in 10 of the Crimson Tide’s 11 games and two-or-more scores in eight of those contests

Holds the Alabama career records for total touchdowns (54), rushing touchdowns (44) and rushing yards (3,639)

Mac Jones

One of college football’s top passers who leads the nation in seven separate categories including total QBR, PFF offensive grade for a quarterback, adjusted completion percentage, completion percentage, NFL passer rating, collegiate pass efficiency rating and yards per pass attempt

Thrown for the second-most passing yards in the nation (3,739)

Holds the highest completion percentage (76.5) by an Alabama quarterback through the first 11 games of a season

Owns four of Alabama’s 10 all-time 400-plus yard passing performances, the most by any one quarterback at UA and a number that ties the SEC record for a single season

Totaled 18 touchdowns and 1,572 yards with a 219.10 passer rating against ranked opponents (Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Florida)

Alex Leatherwood

Made 39 consecutive starts along the Alabama offensive line

Played 683 snaps and missed only two assignments

Averaging an overall blocking grade of 91.1 by the Alabama coaching staff and has graded out at a team-high tying 99.6 on all assignments

DeVonta Smith

The national leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511) and yards after the catch (768) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4)

Pro Football Focus’ top-rated wide receiver this season and in the history of the site at 93.7

Holds program record in both career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving scores while sitting at second in the Tide record book for receptions (98) in a season

Totaled four 200-plus yard receiving games for his career, including two this season, to set the Alabama career mark

Patrick Surtain II

The nation’s top corner and No. 10 overall defender by Pro Football Focus

Maintains a coverage grade of 86.3 according to PFF, the sixth-best grade in the country

Allowed 25 yards receiving or fewer in eight of the Tide’s 11 games this season

Targeted just 43 times all season and allowed only 18 completions (1.64 cpg) and 250 yards (22.7 ypg)

