Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi bars can’t sell alcohol after 11 p.m. per statewide orders from Governor Tate Reeves. So, for bar owners including Brickhaus Brewtique President Bill Arlinghaus, that means a loss in business on what’s usually one of the busiest nights of the year.

“I had entertainment and a concert ready to go on New Year’s Eve, but there’s no viable way to do it because they’ve asked people to avoid public and social gatherings,” said Arlinghaus.

Arlinghaus continues to push through several other changes on top of the selling restrictions. The brewtique temporarily offers only curbside and delivery services because of the pandemic.

“The more successful we are, the more likely we are to put people in danger and we don’t want to do that for our employees and we don’t want to do that for our patrons,” said Arlinghaus.

Arlinghaus said he’s optimistic about the new year, although the popular downtown business will be empty as we enter 2021.

“In the meantime, we want people to adhere to wearing personal protective equipment, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gathering in large groups; which even though that’s to our detriment as a business, it is not to our detriment as a society,” said Arlinghaus.

The selling restriction has been in place since late July and Governor Reeves has no plans to extend it for New Year’s Eve.

