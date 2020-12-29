The Salvation Army asks for community’s help before the end of the Holiday Season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

MERIDIAN, Miss. (December 28, 2020) – The Salvation Army would like to thank those who donated this kettle season and raised $90,330.14 for our community. Unfortunately, the goal of $130,000 was not reached.

As you may know, Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s most significant annual campaign. Funds received this season make or break our ability to fund our feeding and shelter programs throughout the coming year.

Although Kettle season is over for this year, it is not too late to contribute to our online kettle and help us to continue to provide all of the local programs and services that our neighbors in need depend on. Online donations can be given at SalArmyALMKettle.org ot MeridianKettle.org.

“We are so thankful for all who contributed to The Salvation Army this Christmas,” said Lt. Tamara Robb of Meridian’s Salvation Army. “We did not reach our goal but it is never too late to give back to your community. We ask that you make your tax-deductible donation before midnight on Dec. 31 to help make the new year a success for our neighbors in need. We were all negatively impacted in 2020 by COVID-19 and want to ensure that we are making 2021 the best that we can for those who come to The Salvation Army for help.”

To support The Salvation Army, visit MeridianKettle.org. For more information on Red Kettle Season and how The Salvation Army is serving in Meridian, contact Lt. Tamara Robb at (601) 483-6156.

