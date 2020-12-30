Alabama’s Broadband Connectivity for Students program extended into spring

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students program has been expanded into 2021, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced.

According to the governor’s office, a provision in the latest COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress made the extension possible.

The program has provided access to high-speed internet for about 200,000 Alabama students throughout the fall and was slated to end on the original CARES Act spending deadline of Wednesday. The governor’s office says the relief package included an extension of the federal deadline for states to spend CARES Act funds.

The current funding is anticipated to cover the costs for current participants through the spring semester.

“Alabama has led nationally with this innovative program via CARES Act funding to ensure that students can participate in distance-learning during the pandemic,” Ivey said. “I am extremely grateful to President Trump and Congress for including the funding extension, and most of all, I am pleased that we will continue to offer this assistance to the families who are signed up for the program. My hope is that this extension is welcome news for both parents and students during an unusual and difficult school year.”

Updated information for current participants will be posted in the near future to the program website at www.abcstudents.org or they may call the toll-free hotline at 888-212-4998.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is managing the ABC for Students program for the state and is working with its partner CTC Technology & Energy to notify participating internet service providers of the extension for current program participants with the goal of minimal disruption in service.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.