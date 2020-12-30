Big fireworks sales sparking off the new year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Christmas and New Years are usually big holidays for fireworks sales, and despite the pandemic, one local firework shop says that remains to be the case this year.

With health experts suggesting folks not gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations, many are choosing to spark off 2021 at home.

Tate’s Fireworks in Marion has been in business for nearly 6 years and owner Jeff Tate says this year’s sales have been pretty good both for the 4th of July and so far before New Year’s Eve.

Customers were out early buying fireworks to spark of the new year. (WTOK)

“Everybody’s sales are up, we’re up here. I think it’s a matter of there not being as many big gatherings, so because of that people are going to stay at home and they’re going to do their own fireworks shows,” says Tate.

A reminder that if your family chooses to put on a show, closely following the instructions provided on the fireworks package is the key to being safe.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.