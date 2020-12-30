Advertisement

Big fireworks sales sparking off the new year

Many are choosing to have fireworks shows at home for NYE this year.
Many are choosing to have fireworks shows at home for NYE this year.(WTOK)
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Christmas and New Years are usually big holidays for fireworks sales, and despite the pandemic, one local firework shop says that remains to be the case this year.

With health experts suggesting folks not gather for New Year’s Eve celebrations, many are choosing to spark off 2021 at home.

Tate’s Fireworks in Marion has been in business for nearly 6 years and owner Jeff Tate says this year’s sales have been pretty good both for the 4th of July and so far before New Year’s Eve.

Customers were out early buying fireworks to spark of the new year.
Customers were out early buying fireworks to spark of the new year.(WTOK)

“Everybody’s sales are up, we’re up here. I think it’s a matter of there not being as many big gatherings, so because of that people are going to stay at home and they’re going to do their own fireworks shows,” says Tate.

A reminder that if your family chooses to put on a show, closely following the instructions provided on the fireworks package is the key to being safe.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WLBT
MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot
Mayor Percy Bland extends local mask mandate
City of Meridian extends mask mandate
A helicopter crashed in Jones County on Tuesday morning, killing one person.
One dead after helicopter crashes in Jones County
Inside the Brickhaus Brewtique.
Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year

Latest News

Philadelphia police department.
One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia
MDOT uses lottery money to repave Mississippi highways
MDOT uses lottery money to repave Mississippi highways
Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year
Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Miss. lawmakers react to potential $2k stimulus checks