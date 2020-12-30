Biloxi Mardi Gras parades canceled for 2021

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Mayor FoFo Gilich announced Wednesday that Mardi Gras parades will not roll in his city in 2021.

The mayor said they’ve been watching the COVID-19 cases numbers, and the trends for Harrison County and Mississippi, and he doesn’t see a way that those numbers will improve in time for Mardi Gras.

Mayor Gilich was joined by representatives from the Gulf Coast Carnival Association and the Krewe of Neptune who expressed their support of the mayor’s decision.

WLOX News has a reporter at Biloxi City Hall and we’ll have more on this developing story later today.

