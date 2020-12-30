Chief Read looks ahead to holiday weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is looking ahead to a busy weekend as the New Year approaches and the department continues to investigate a deadly shooting that happened the weekend after Christmas.

Chief Chris Read said there will be enhanced holiday patrol as usual and hopes the upcoming weekend will be peaceful.

Read encourages anyone planning to celebrate the new year with alcohol consumption to do so responsibly.

“Anxiety, people depressed, people stressed, it’s just not a good ending on any of those things when you multiply those factors,” said Read.

Read said there’s been a rise in property crimes and believes it stems from the holiday season as well as increased idle time.

“…And then you compound that with a pandemic and schools being in and out, and we’re having some issues along with our neighboring cities as far as property crimes going up,” said Read.

Brining in the new year means lighting fireworks for many. Read said MPD receives a lot of shots fired calls that turn out to be fireworks but reminds residents that fireworks can’t be used in city limits.

The chief said overall, he wants residents to have fun as the holiday approaches but pleads that they do it in a safe manner.

