Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,023 new cases reported Wed.

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,023 new cases and 29 new deaths Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 213,055 as of December 30.

So far, 4,747 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WLBT
MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot
Mayor Percy Bland extends local mask mandate
City of Meridian extends mask mandate
A helicopter crashed in Jones County on Tuesday morning, killing one person.
One dead after helicopter crashes in Jones County
Inside the Brickhaus Brewtique.
Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year

Latest News

In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.
After receiving vaccine, Kentucky state auditor tests positive for COVID-19