Advertisement

Local officials prep for severe NYE weather

Lauderdale County
Lauderdale County(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to COVID-19 and a severe thunderstorm, ringing in the new year will be different this year.

With the possibility of severe thunderstorms producing tornadoes and destructive winds, local safety officials are encouraging people to stay home.

Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens says, “Of course, we are predicting for there to be some severe weather. And we’re also still dealing with COVID. So, we are asking people based on COVID to not gather in large groups and stay at home with your family. Celebrate the New Year with those in your household.”

Stephens says the city of Meridian has an emergency response team on standby. The team is prepared to act if anything severe happens.

“Any type of severe weather situation. Whether it be a tornado, or, a severe thunderstorm that has some wind damage.” Stephens said, “Could be enough to initiate us to put our emergency response team into play.”

Odie Barrett, the Director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management advises residents to be ready as well.

“You need to have a place where everybody can go and be safe. That place is close to the middle of the home with no windows. With walls between you and the outside, where you can hunker down.” Barrett said, “Protect yourself and your body in case that tornado comes over your area.”

With fireworks being a huge tradition for NYE. Barrett says people should still do them; they just need to be cautious.

“If you get out before the storm hits and want to shoot all of your fireworks off. That’s great. Just be mindful of the wind. The dryness that we have. Just be precautious when you are out there with those fireworks.”

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WLBT
MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot
Mayor Percy Bland extends local mask mandate
City of Meridian extends mask mandate
A helicopter crashed in Jones County on Tuesday morning, killing one person.
One dead after helicopter crashes in Jones County
Inside the Brickhaus Brewtique.
Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year

Latest News

MSU set to face Tulsa
Mississippi State squares off with Tulsa in Thursday’s Armed Forces Bowl
Philadelphia police department.
One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia
Many are choosing to have fireworks shows at home for NYE this year.
Big fireworks sales sparking off the new year
MDOT uses lottery money to repave Mississippi highways
MDOT uses lottery money to repave Mississippi highways