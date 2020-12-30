Local officials prep for severe NYE weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to COVID-19 and a severe thunderstorm, ringing in the new year will be different this year.

With the possibility of severe thunderstorms producing tornadoes and destructive winds, local safety officials are encouraging people to stay home.

Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens says, “Of course, we are predicting for there to be some severe weather. And we’re also still dealing with COVID. So, we are asking people based on COVID to not gather in large groups and stay at home with your family. Celebrate the New Year with those in your household.”

Stephens says the city of Meridian has an emergency response team on standby. The team is prepared to act if anything severe happens.

“Any type of severe weather situation. Whether it be a tornado, or, a severe thunderstorm that has some wind damage.” Stephens said, “Could be enough to initiate us to put our emergency response team into play.”

Odie Barrett, the Director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management advises residents to be ready as well.

“You need to have a place where everybody can go and be safe. That place is close to the middle of the home with no windows. With walls between you and the outside, where you can hunker down.” Barrett said, “Protect yourself and your body in case that tornado comes over your area.”

With fireworks being a huge tradition for NYE. Barrett says people should still do them; they just need to be cautious.

“If you get out before the storm hits and want to shoot all of your fireworks off. That’s great. Just be mindful of the wind. The dryness that we have. Just be precautious when you are out there with those fireworks.”

