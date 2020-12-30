MSU men set to open SEC play at Georgia Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

ATHENS, Georgia – Mississippi State turns its attention to its 18-game SEC grind as the Bulldogs travel to take on Georgia on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Mississippi State (5-3, 0-0 SEC) has won its last two non-conference games, most recently a convincing 87-48 decision over Mississippi Valley State (12/21). The Bulldogs were sparked by Iverson Molinar, who ignited a five-player attack in double figures with 18 points, coupled with five assists and two steals.

The SEC opener on 12/30 is the earliest for Mississippi State since defeating Vanderbilt by a 74-71 score (12/19/1991). The only other time State and Georgia (7-0, 0-0 SEC) have met in Athens to begin SEC action was during the 1954-55 season.

Mississippi State will look to end a two-game losing streak in SEC openers and a three-game losing skid in SEC road openers. The last time the Bulldogs won a SEC opener was a 78-75 decision over then No. 22 Arkansas (01/02/2018). State routed LSU by a 98-75 margin (01/07/2017) for its last SEC road opening victory in Baton Rouge.

MSU-GEORGIA HARDWOOD SERIES

Wednesday’s matchup is the 115th meeting between the two sets of Bulldogs on the hardwood. Georgia holds a slight 58-56 series advantage, but Mississippi State has won the last three outings. Last time out, MSU posted its largest margin of victory in series history, 91-59, at Humphrey Coliseum (01/18/2020).

Reggie Perry (22 PTS, 12 REB, 6 ASST), Tyson Carter (18 PTS, 3 ASST), Robert Woodard II (17 PTS, 7 REB) and Nick Weatherspoon (12 PTS, 8 ASST, 2 STL) pumped in a combined 69 points on an efficient 28-of-45 shooting clip, while Mississippi State’s defense made the 2020 NBA Draft’s number one pick, Anthony Edwards, work for his 19 points on 16 shot attempts. He misfired on seven of his eight three-point attempts.

A win Wednesday would give Mississippi State a four-game winning streak over Georgia, which would be State’s longest run in the series dating back to between the 2003-04 season and the 2005-06 season.

A MSU win also would end Georgia’s seven-game home winning streak, which trails only Mississippi State and Arkansas among SEC schools.

The Matchup: Mississippi State (5-3, 0-0 SEC) vs. Georgia (7-0, 0-0 SEC)

Where: Athens, Georgia – Stegeman Coliseum

When: Wednesday, December 30, 6:00 p.m. CT

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

TV: SEC Network

Talent: Mike Morgan, Debbie Antonelli

DirecTV: Ch. 611, Dish: Ch. 404/408, AT&T U-Verse: Ch. 1607, MaxxSouth: Ch. 1026, C Spire: Ch. 220

Online: Watch ESPN app & Watch ESPN online

(https://hailst.at/MSUvsUGA123020)

