One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police department.
Philadelphia police department.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia police department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, Monday.

Police officers responded to shots fired at around 5:30 p.m. near Booker T. football field and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Twenty-two-year-old, Xenthirues Maxfield of Philadelphia was shot and killed. Detective Desmond Jones with the Philadelphia police department says he’s still not sure what happened.

“We still don’t really know exactly what happened. We had officers show up on scene and say that there was just a group of people that was leaving when the officers got there.” Jones said, “We then got word that a 22-year-old male was actually shot there on scene. And they were getting ready to take him to the hospital as the officers arrived on scene.”

Jones says Maxfield was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A suspect is in custody. The department will not release the name of the suspect until the investigation is complete.

Detective Jones does not believe the shooting was gang-related.

