UMMC to discuss the state’s ongoing COVID-19 battle

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center health officials will hold a press conference regarding the state’s ongoing battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Officials will answer questions regarding the care of patients coping with COVID-19, getting Mississippians vaccinated against the virus, and the expected surge in cases following the Christmas holidays.

As cases continue to rise, health officials say UMMC’s ICUs and hospital remain full or at a bed deficit. Statewide, hospitals are experiencing record COVID admissions and their beds are full, prompting the state health department to review its Crisis Standards of Care.

