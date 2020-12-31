Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 2,756 new cases reported Thurs.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,756 new cases and 40 new deaths Thursday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 215,811 as of December 31.

So far, 4,787 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Source: WLBT
In Australia, it's already 2021.
