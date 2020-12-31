Drive-thru vaccines for healthcare workers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is teaming up with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccines for anyone who works in a health care setting.

Starting Monday, healthcare workers can get the vaccine at a drive-thru site.

Healthcare workers include nurses, physicians, emergency medical services, technicians, pharmacists, and others. Healthcare settings include nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home health care, mobile clinics and more.

The vaccines will be available at eighteen locations throughout Mississippi, including in Lauderdale and Neshoba County.

Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett supports the drive-thru because he says it will be more convenient and safe. “It’s always good to be able to have something like a drive-thru. You’re not having to get out of your vehicle and go see a doctor. And go inside of a doctor’s office and be around other people.” Barrett said, “So, it is keeping that separation between one another.”

So far, the state of Mississippi has distributed nearly 120,000 doses of COVID vaccines. The number includes the doses that will be given out at the drive-thru sites.

Barrett says he is in close communication with the MSDH about the next steps with the vaccinations. He says, as of right now, there’s still no word on when the vaccine will be available for first responders or the general public.

Health care workers can register here to schedule an appointment for the drive-thru vaccine.

An appointment is required.

Schedule for week of Jan. 4, 2021

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

· Jackson County health department

· Lauderdale County health department

· Leflore County health department

Tuesday, January 5

· Adams County health department

· De Soto County health department – Hernando

· Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center

· Harrison County health department

· Lee County health department

· Lowndes County health department

· Neshoba County health department

Wednesday, January 6

· Jackson County health department

· Jones County health department

· Lauderdale County health department

· Madison County health department

· Oktibbeha County health department

· Panola County health department

· Pike County health department

· Washington County health department

Thursday, January 7

· Adams County health department

· De Soto County health department – Hernando

· Jones County health department

· Lee County health department

· Leflore County health department

· Lowndes County health department

· Rankin County: Trustmark Park

Friday, January 8

· Forrest County: Lake Terrace Convention Center

· Harrison County health department

· Lafayette County health department

· Oktibbeha County health department

· Panola County health department

· Pike County health department

· Rankin County: Trustmark Park

· Washington County health department

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.