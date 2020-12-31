Advertisement

Fireworks show canceled at Pearl River Resort

Pearl River Resort is hosting a fireworks show at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve.
Pearl River Resort is hosting a fireworks show at 8 p.m. New Year's Eve.(Pearl River Resort)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration has been canceled at Pearl River Resort.

The event was supposed to take place at the Silver Star and Golden Moon casinos in Philadelphia.

In a press release, Pearl River Resort canceled the fireworks show because of the threat of severe weather.

They say the decision was made to protect guests and also wish everyone a happy new year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WLBT
MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot
Mayor Percy Bland extends local mask mandate
City of Meridian extends mask mandate
A helicopter crashed in Jones County on Tuesday morning, killing one person.
One dead after helicopter crashes in Jones County
Philadelphia police department.
One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia

Latest News

One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia
One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia
Big fireworks sales sparking off the new year
Big fireworks sales sparking off the new year
Chief Read looks ahead to holiday weekend
Chief Read looks ahead to holiday weekend
Local officials prep for severe NYE weather
Local officials prep for severe NYE weather