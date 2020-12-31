Fireworks show canceled at Pearl River Resort

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration has been canceled at Pearl River Resort.

The event was supposed to take place at the Silver Star and Golden Moon casinos in Philadelphia.

In a press release, Pearl River Resort canceled the fireworks show because of the threat of severe weather.

They say the decision was made to protect guests and also wish everyone a happy new year.

