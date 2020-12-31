Graveside services for Jewel Inez Thompson Tisdale will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery, with Reverend Lanis May officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Tisdale, 93, of Meridian passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was a longtime member of Andrew Chapel Church where she sang in the choir. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include son: David T. Tisdale (Lela), grandchildren: David Justin Tisdale, and Lindsey Nicole Tisdale sisters: Dorothy Thompson Hildreth and Hazel Ruth Thompson Jackson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: M. Lindy Tisdale, parents: William Cloey and Mary Agnes Thompson, siblings: Clyde Lee Thompson, Mary Annette Harmon, Frances Rebecca Robinson, Gladys Willodean Hines, Johnny Edsel Thompson and Walter Harold Thompson.

The Family request memorials be made to Andrew Chapel Church.

Family and friends may sign online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Thursday 9:00 am till 10:00 am at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

