Longest-serving mayor in Mississippi dies of COVID-19

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CALHOUN CO., Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s longest-serving mayor died Thursday of complications from COVID-19.

Dock Gabbert of Derma died at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said. “Mayor Gabbert was suffering from Covid 19,” he wrote in an email.

Gabbert was in his 14th term as mayor of Derma, WTVA-TV reported. Derma, a town in Calhoun County, is about 56 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Columbus.

One day earlier, Mississippi reported a single-day high of new coronavirus cases, with more than 3,000. Health officials warned that they expect worse to come, partly because of holiday gatherings.

