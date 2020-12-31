Mississippian wins $200K on scratch ticket

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tupelo woman took home a massive prize after buying a scratch-off ticket.

“I called my daughter first…She didn’t believe that I’d really won,” Jeanette S. said.

She bought the ticket from Murphy Oil on W Main Street in Tupelo, and it revealed a $200,000 prize.

Other recent big winners include a $20,000 ticket sold in Clinton, a $100,000 ticket sold in Mendehall, and a $10,000 ticket sold in Flowood.

