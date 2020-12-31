Mississippian wins $200K on scratch ticket
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tupelo woman took home a massive prize after buying a scratch-off ticket.
“I called my daughter first…She didn’t believe that I’d really won,” Jeanette S. said.
She bought the ticket from Murphy Oil on W Main Street in Tupelo, and it revealed a $200,000 prize.
Other recent big winners include a $20,000 ticket sold in Clinton, a $100,000 ticket sold in Mendehall, and a $10,000 ticket sold in Flowood.
