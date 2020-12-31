Funeral services for Mr. James Luther Skipper will begin at 11:00am Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Dr. Tom Sikes and Sephus Garrett officiaiting. Interment will follow at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Skipper, 76, of Meridian, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

James Luther was a God-fearing man, he enjoyed working, and was one of the most caring people anyone could meet. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed singing Gospel Music and praising the Lord through song, often singing in Church and from his front porch in the early mornings. Mr. Skipper was also a faithful member of Prospect Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir, was an elder, Sunday School teacher, and, in years past, assisted with the youth. He began at 16 years old as a bagger A& P Grocery Store and worked his way through to management by his hard work and dedication, working with numerous grocery stores in Meridian; he always enjoyed his faithful patrons and friends.

Mr. James is survived by his loving wife, Betty Skipper; children Pattie Poythress, Randy Skipper (Kristie), April Leach, David Lee, Kathy Mae Lee, and Kim Hoyt. Grandchildren Aaron Skipper (Dana), Ethan Skipper, Jessica Hoyt (fiancé' Joe Roberts), and Sissy Aldridge (Fiancé' Kendall Price). Great-grandchildren Parker Skipper, Carlisle Allen, Veda Marie Roberts, and Sabry Clair Roberts as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Skipper is preceded in death by his parent Lem and Bobbie Skipper; Granddaughter, Hannah Poythress; son-in-law, Jimmy Poythress; sister Juanita Covington, and mother-in-law Clara “Mrs. Clara” Bridges.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Skipper, Ethan Skipper, Doug Moody, David Lee, Joe Roberts, and Michael Whittinghill. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Burt, Ronnie Null, William Covington, and David Culpepper.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Skipper family will receive guests from 10:00 until 10:45 prior to funeral rites at the funeral home. Facial Coverings are required to attend all services.

