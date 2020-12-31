Advertisement

Mrs. Charlene Spann Joiner

Charlene Spann Joiner
By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Joiner will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Stockton officiating

Mrs. Charlene Joiner, 72, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Regency Hospital.

Charlene was born April 24, 1948 to the late Charles and Arrada Spann.  She was a member of In Christ Tabernacle for many years and served in various roles, including playing the guitar and singing.  She also worked closely with the pastor, Sister Billie Tolbird, working as her personal assistant.  She loved collecting watches and jewelry and enjoyed visiting pawn shops.  She tried to always see the best in people and was known for having a big heart.  She was also fond of her beloved dogs.

Charlene is survived by her daughter, Charlene Mathena; three grandchildren, Dustin Ezell, Noah Adams, and Destiny Adams; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Aeris; siblings, James Lowry Spann (Martha) and Jesse Reynolds, Jr.; and Melba Young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Urban Joiner; her parents; brothers, Russell Spann and an two-year old brother; and beloved grandparents, Elizabeth and Pappy Bennett.

The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.  Please social distance and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Source: WLBT
MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January
The victims were identified as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old...
Man, pregnant woman killed in Mississippi triple homicide; toddler also shot
Mayor Percy Bland extends local mask mandate
City of Meridian extends mask mandate
A helicopter crashed in Jones County on Tuesday morning, killing one person.
One dead after helicopter crashes in Jones County
Inside the Brickhaus Brewtique.
Statewide alcohol restrictions continue into New Year

Latest News

Jewel Inez Thompson Tisdale
Jewel Inez Thompson Tisdale
Mrs. Aretent Lofton
Mrs. Rosa Butcher
Mrs. Artis C. Turner