Mrs. Charlene Spann Joiner

Funeral services for Mrs. Charlene Joiner will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Stockton officiating

Mrs. Charlene Joiner, 72, of Meridian passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Regency Hospital.

Charlene was born April 24, 1948 to the late Charles and Arrada Spann. She was a member of In Christ Tabernacle for many years and served in various roles, including playing the guitar and singing. She also worked closely with the pastor, Sister Billie Tolbird, working as her personal assistant. She loved collecting watches and jewelry and enjoyed visiting pawn shops. She tried to always see the best in people and was known for having a big heart. She was also fond of her beloved dogs.

Charlene is survived by her daughter, Charlene Mathena; three grandchildren, Dustin Ezell, Noah Adams, and Destiny Adams; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Aeris; siblings, James Lowry Spann (Martha) and Jesse Reynolds, Jr.; and Melba Young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Urban Joiner; her parents; brothers, Russell Spann and an two-year old brother; and beloved grandparents, Elizabeth and Pappy Bennett.

The family will receive friends at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Please social distance and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

