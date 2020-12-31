Naomi Rebecca White

Funeral services for Mrs. Naomi Rebecca White will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Corbin Kill and Rev. Glen McLeod officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Naomi White, 87, of Shubuta, Mississippi gained her heavenly reward on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Sister Naomi White was the loving wife of the late Reverend Samuel Titus White. Together, the White’s pastored numerous United Pentecostal Churches in Mississippi and Florida. In recent years, she was a devoted member of First UPC of Quitman.

Naomi White is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy Feld (James), Michael White, Breanna West (Gerard), Aundrea Ratcliff, and Samuel White (Amanda); great-grandchildren: Alexis Feld Yount (Christian), Mariah Feld, Hayden White, Sunny White, Maylon White, Titus White, Austin Clark, Dakota Clark, Dylan Ratcliff, Isabella White, William White, Micah Smith, Amelia Smith, and Tabitha Case; and two great-great-grandchildren, Ray Anthony Wilson III and Ashton Rose Clark; as well as her sister, JoAnn Skinner.

She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. S.T. White; her children, Titus White, Timothy White, and Phillip White; her parents, Johnie Brucie and James Oscar Moore; great-granddaughter, Kayla White; and her siblings, Paul Moore, Rachel Moore, and Mary Esther Eaks.

The family will receive friends at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced.

