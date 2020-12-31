Advertisement

Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm

FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2011 file photo, Casey Anthony appears in court during her trial at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Fla.(Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — State records show that Casey Anthony has filed documents to start a private investigation firm in South Florida.

Anthony, who was acquitted of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, nine years ago, filed the paperwork with the Florida Division of Corporations in mid-December.

The limited liability company, Case Research & Consulting Services, has an effective date of Jan. 1, according to state records.

The address listed for the company belongs to Patrick McKenna, according to Palm Beach County property records.

McKenna was the lead investigator on Anthony’s defense team during her 2011 trial.

In a 2017 interview, Anthony told The Associated Press that she had been working for McKenna doing online social media searches and other investigative work. McKenna was also the lead investigator for O.J. Simpson, when he was accused of killing his wife and acquitted.

Anthony was acquitted of her daughter’s murder and charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated manslaughter of a child. But she was found guilty on four counts of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.

Anthony’s circus-like trial was carried live on cable networks and was the focus of daily commentaries by HLN’s Nancy Grace, who called her “the most hated mom in America,” and, derisively, “tot mom.”

Dailymail.com was the first news outlet to report about Anthony’s new business.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WLBT
MDHS: Households receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for supplemental benefit for January
Philadelphia police department.
One man dead after shooting in Philadelphia
Jeanette S. from Tupelo
Mississippian wins $200K on scratch ticket
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Smartphone apps are being created to allow users to upload a COVID-19 test result or proof of...
2021 travel may include vaccine passport

Latest News

In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
The world prepares to say goodbye to 2020
NYE: Social distanced send off to 2020
Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks
Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices...
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms