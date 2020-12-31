Advertisement

Sen. Doug Jones in quarantine after wife’s positive COVID-19 test

Sen. Doug Jones confirms in a social media post that he's in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Sen. Doug Jones confirms in a social media post that he's in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Jones said he's tested negative.(Source: Twitter/DougJones)
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Outgoing U.S. Sen. Doug Jones confirmed in a social media post Wednesday that he’s in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones, a Democrat, posted a video of himself to Twitter in which he urged his colleagues in Congress to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the NDAA, or National Defense Authorization Act.

Jones, who recently lost re-election to the seat, said he wanted his last vote to be an override the veto, but said he couldn’t be there because of the quarantine.

While the senator said he’s tested negative for the disease, his wife Louise, whom he refers to as his “running mate,” wasn’t feeling well after testing positive.

With Republican support, the Democratic controlled House has already reached the two-thirds majority needed to override the president’s veto. It’s unclear if the Republican controlled Senate will have enough support to do the same, a move that would mark the first veto override of Trump’s presidency.

Jones is believed to be on the short list of President-Elect Joe Biden’s choices to take over as the next U.S. attorney general.

