Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes are possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Some storms can be severe.

Be weather aware Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Make sure your NOAA Weather Radio is on alert mode and your phone is not on silent so you can get alerts from your WTOK Weather App.

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Thursday

We will become fair game for severe thunderstorms between 3 PM and 6 PM. That doesn’t mean it will all start at once. Just know that if there are storms around, conditions will be favorable for them to become severe. The severe weather threat will end or will be winding down around midnight Thursday night. Showers and a few thunderstorms can linger through sunrise Friday.

How Big Is The Risk?

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds. Heavy rain and lightning will also come from these storms. The probability of a tornado forming within 25 miles of any location in our area is about 5%. That sounds low. It’s not. The average tornado risk for the date is 0.2%, so Thursday’s risk is 25 times bigger than normal. The wind risk is 15%, which is about 60 times bigger than the historical average for the date of 0.25%.

The Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few brief showers. The low temperature will be near 58 degrees. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with occasional showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will be near 71 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will increase after 3 PM. That’s when the severe weather threat increases for our area.

