Severe thunderstorms possible tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind, and large hail are possible tonight across all of East Mississippi and West Alabama.

The storm system that will affect us has prompted a Tornado Watch for much of southwestern Louisiana until 9 PM.

The Set Up

The set up is not a slam dunk forecast. The environment is conditionally favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. Conditionally favorable means something has to start the storms. It’s akin to a fire - the wood is stacked, and the kindling is ready; we’re only waiting for a match to be struck. Instability, or energy, is somewhat limited. It’s enough that if a storm can spark, it can become severe. The energy is mostly confined to areas south of I-20 until after midnight, so the even storms may be strongest south of I-20 and weaken after they cross to the north. After midnight, the wind increases and helps push the energy to the north of I-20. If storms can tap that energy, they can become severe.

How It Plays Out

Storms will increase from the southwest after about 7 PM. The biggest threat of severe thunderstorms is south of I-20 where energy is most abundant through about midnight. The vertical changes in wind speed and direction are sufficient that thunderstorms can produce a couple of tornadoes. Storms can cross north of I-20, but they will likely weaken after doing so. Weakening storms can still be gusty, so be sure you’re paying attention.

After midnight, things get trickier. A line of storms will approach from the west. Remember that instability that surges north of I-20 after midnight? That comes into play now. As this line of storms enters our area from the west, it can tap that instability. This means storms can become severe. Once again, a couple of tornadoes are possible. Damaging winds are more likely, however. The threat will end by 6 AM, but if these storms don’t find a “spark” as described earlier, the severe threat will end by midnight.

The Bottom Line

We are fair game for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds between about 8 PM tonight and 6 AM Friday. Areas of heavy rain and gusty winds are a guarantee. Severe weather is possible, but it is not a guarantee. Make sure you’re paying attention to the weather. Leave your NOAA Weather Radio on alert mode when you go to bed or make sure you’re able to hear the alerts from the WTOK Weather App on your smart devices. If tornado warnings are issued, we will be live on air with updates.

