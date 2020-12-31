Advertisement

Step into the new year with ‘First Day Hike’ at Clarkco State Park

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2020 kept most of us cooped up in the house, so why not start off the new year in the great outdoors!

Clarkco State Park is joining the nation’s “First Day Hike” effort again this new year’s day to get people off the couch and into their local state parks.

The park will open for the day at 8:00 a.m. as park visitors will be able to hike trails, take in some of the beautiful scenery, and explore the cabins, camping, playground areas, games and the lake.

Park manager, Toney Fleming says there’s even some new trails to check out.

“It’s a time for people to get out, and after being cabin fevered and all that as far as getting out and burning some holiday calories. We hope we’ll have a pretty day tomorrow, so get out and enjoy what we have to offer here at Clarkco State Park,” says Fleming.

Last year, more than 55,000 people participated on guided hikes that covered over 133,000 miles on 1,100 hikes across the country.

