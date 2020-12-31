Advertisement

Want to keep up with the state’s vaccination efforts? Thomas Dobbs just sent out a link

Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Mississippians can keep up with the state’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine via the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.

To see vaccination numbers for December 31, click here.

So far, more than 20,000 people in the Magnolia State have been vaccinated, with nearly 2,200 people in Hinds County having received the shots, according to data.

The link is posted below:

https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

Source: WLBT
