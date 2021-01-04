Advertisement

Election commissioner terms now staggered to insure continuity

Terms for election commissioners will now be staggered in Mississippi.
By Andrew Samet
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to a state law passed by the 2018 Mississippi Legislature, the terms for election commissioners in the state will be staggered from now on to insure there are experienced commissioners familiar with the process through each election.

With the former method of straight 4-year terms for all five seats, the potential existed for all five to be replaced in a single election.

The District 2 & 4 commissioners elected in each county in Mississippi will initially serve 3-year terms. Then at the next election, candidates will run for 4-year terms, as did 2020 candidates in Districts 1, 3 and 5.

Lauderdale County’s election commissioners took the oath of office Monday at the board of supervisors meeting.

The Lauderdale County election commissioners are:

NameDistrict
Chuck Overby1
Consuella Rue2
Awana Simmons3
Gloria Dancy4
Cory James Reece5

Each commissioner in Lauderdale County ran unopposed in last November’s elections.

