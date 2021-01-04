Election commissioner terms now staggered to insure continuity

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to a state law passed by the 2018 Mississippi Legislature, the terms for election commissioners in the state will be staggered from now on to insure there are experienced commissioners familiar with the process through each election.

With the former method of straight 4-year terms for all five seats, the potential existed for all five to be replaced in a single election.

The District 2 & 4 commissioners elected in each county in Mississippi will initially serve 3-year terms. Then at the next election, candidates will run for 4-year terms, as did 2020 candidates in Districts 1, 3 and 5.

“The election commissioners from board of supervisors’ Districts One, Three and Five shall serve for a term of four (4) years. The election commissioners from board of supervisors’ Districts Two and Four shall serve for a term of three (3) years.”

Lauderdale County’s election commissioners took the oath of office Monday at the board of supervisors meeting.

The Lauderdale County election commissioners are:

Name District Chuck Overby 1 Consuella Rue 2 Awana Simmons 3 Gloria Dancy 4 Cory James Reece 5

Each commissioner in Lauderdale County ran unopposed in last November’s elections.

