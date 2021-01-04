Graveside services for Mr. Floyd Trotter will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at John The Baptist Cemetery, Barnett. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Trotter, 89, of Barnett, who died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Hospital in Laurel, MS. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.

