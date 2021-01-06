COVID-19 deaths in Mississippi exceed 5,000; local hospital reacts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The death toll from COVID-19 has now exceeded 5,000 people in Mississippi. Here locally, health officials say we are currently in our third surge of the pandemic.

“[This surge is] probably been the worst surge of all 3, it seems to me that we probably got a little more time ahead of us with it,” said Dr. Fred Duggan with Rush Health Systems. “I think the biggest thing about the surge is just, you know, it’s been 10 months now, and a lot of the people that are on the frontlines taking care of these people, even though we’re managing it better than we initially started, they’re just tired. This has been a real stress on the frontline workers that have to day in and day out take care of the people.”

News of the vaccine is bringing hope to healthcare workers.

“I’m not an immunologist, but I will tell you, in my mind, it’s a game changer,” Dr. Duggan said. “As we get people immune to the disease, it slows the spread. And I think that’s going to make a big step forward to hopefully getting through this pandemic to the other side.”

Healthcare officials are urging people to continue to follow CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.

“Continue infectious control measures of wearing a mask, and washing your hands, and social distancing,” Dr. Duggan said. “[It] is really our biggest frontline tool, so continue to do that.”

Click here for more CDC guidelines on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

