Graveside services for Jeremy Auston Busby, 45, of Butler will be Friday, January 8, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Shady Grove Cemetery with Bro. Joseph Futral and Bro. Billy Jowers officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Busby passed away December 31, 2020, in Grove Hill, Alabama. He was born January 24, 1975, in Waynesboro, Mississippi.

He was survived by his sons, Nathaniel Busby (Brittney) of Theodore; Jarred Busby (Courtney) of Theodore; Buddy Busby of Butler; mother, Bernice Lee Busby of Butler; brother, Greg Busby (Angela) of Gilbertown; sisters; Sheila Tyson (Charles) of Clarkdale, MS; Lisa Byrd (Julian) of Mobile; five grandchildren, Trenten, Tatum, MaKinlea, Austin, and Karson.

Preceded in death by his father, James Elbert Busby and brother, James Edward Busby.

Pallbearers: Michael Tyson, Charles Tyson, Joshua Busby, Trevor Busby, Tyler Busby, and Phillip Averette. Honorary Pallbearers: Johnny Boy “Brotherman” Ochoa, Alan Busby, Michael Abston, Anthony Busby, Andrew Byrd, and Daniel Hagwood.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.