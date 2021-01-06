Keeping New Year’s resolutions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Whether it’s saving money or finding a new hobby, creating a New Year’s resolution is a common tradition.

Psychologist Dr. Lin Hogan with Weems Community Mental Health Group says a key to keeping resolutions is setting realistic ones.

“What I try to do with my clients is help them identify what are their goals based on their values. What is important to them,” said Hogan.

Hogan then encourages people to write down their goals and look at them often, so they aren’t forgotten.

“…And that’s common, that happens a lot. It may happen in a month for somebody, it may take 6 months to a year for someone to go back to previous behaviors,” said Hogan. “That’s why it’s important to have someone to be supportive of you like a counselor or a friend.”

Living a healthy lifestyle is a popular resolution.

Trainer and fitness instructor with Anderson Health & Fitness Center Reva Coate said this lifestyle can be hard to accomplish without the proper mindset.

“Don’t concentrate on just weight loss,” said Coate. “Concentrate on you want to feel better, you want to have more energy, you want to eat healthier…that kind of thing.”

Coate says meeting resolutions will take discipline but considers it important for everyone to take it one step at a time.

“Even small progress is progress. You just keep watch over a couple of weeks and when you look back at the beginning you see the big changes by that time,” said Coate.

Hogan encourages people to take it easy on themselves while working towards new goals.

“If you don’t meet that daily goal it doesn’t mean you’re a failure. It just means you need to pick it up the next day, but just don’t give yourself a hard time if you have a lapse in your process,” said Hogan.

New Year’s resolutions are believed to have started some 4,000 years ago.

