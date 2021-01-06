Advertisement

Lawmakers react to chaos at the U.S. Capitol

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington....
Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By China Lee
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As chaos descended on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, several Mississippi lawmakers spoke out about the violent moments.

Congressman Bennie Thompson sent a message on Twitter during the riot. He said that he was locked inside the Capitol and that he and others were securing face masks.

He later went on to condemn the violence saying, “These thugs have no respect for our democracy.”

This statement is in reference to the hundreds on people that stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Before the chaos broke out, the president spoke with his supporters about a “stolen election”. As he was speaking, Congress began to certify the results of the general election.

Cong. Michael Guest said he was present when the melee began. “I was on the House floor when protesters attempted to breach the chamber. Capitol Police evacuated all members off the floor and into a secure location. It is a sad day for our country,” Guest said to 3 On Your Side.

Sen. Roger Wicker said he was safe and thanked law enforcement for their work to control the crowds.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said, “Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence and destruction in the U.S. Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable.”

Gov. Tate Reeves called the group a mob saying, “law and order must win over mob rule.”

The Mississippi GOP responded to Reeves with its own message condemning violence and rioting.

Congressman Trent Kelly also had words for rioters, saying he condemns violent actions and pleading for peace.

At least one person was shot and died, according to sources. Several people were taken to the hospital. There were arrests but the exact number was not immediately known.

