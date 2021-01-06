Lawmakers react to chaos at the U.S. Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As chaos descended on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, several Mississippi lawmakers spoke out about the violent moments.

Congressman Bennie Thompson sent a message on Twitter during the riot. He said that he was locked inside the Capitol and that he and others were securing face masks.

He later went on to condemn the violence saying, “These thugs have no respect for our democracy.”

I am safe. Thank you for your prayers! — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 6, 2021

This statement is in reference to the hundreds on people that stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon.

Before the chaos broke out, the president spoke with his supporters about a “stolen election”. As he was speaking, Congress began to certify the results of the general election.

Cong. Michael Guest said he was present when the melee began. “I was on the House floor when protesters attempted to breach the chamber. Capitol Police evacuated all members off the floor and into a secure location. It is a sad day for our country,” Guest said to 3 On Your Side.

My staff & I are safe. I want to thank everyone for your prayers & concerns. Violence & threats against our democracy cannot be tolerated. Please continue to pray for law enforcement officers as they seek a peaceful resolution to this situation & continue to pray for our nation. — Congressman Michael Guest (@RepMichaelGuest) January 6, 2021

Sen. Roger Wicker said he was safe and thanked law enforcement for their work to control the crowds.

To everyone who has asked, I am safe.



I thank the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police and federal law enforcement for their work to bring this lawlessness and violence in the Capitol building to an end. — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) January 6, 2021

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said, “Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence and destruction in the U.S. Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable.”

Thank you for the messages of concern. My staff & I are safe. Whatever frustrations any American may have, violence & destruction in the US Capitol, the seat of our democratic government, is unacceptable. I'm grateful for @CapitolPolice & those working to stabilize the situation. — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) January 6, 2021

Gov. Tate Reeves called the group a mob saying, “law and order must win over mob rule.”

The Mississippi GOP responded to Reeves with its own message condemning violence and rioting.

The @MSGOP strongly condemns the violence and rioting at the U.S. Capitol. It is inexcusable and an affront to the dignity of the nation we love. https://t.co/LmRlsC5iNU — Mississippi GOP (@MSGOP) January 6, 2021

Congressman Trent Kelly also had words for rioters, saying he condemns violent actions and pleading for peace.

Please keep protests peaceful and lawful. I condemn all acts of violence. #MS01 — Trent Kelly (@RepTrentKelly) January 6, 2021

At least one person was shot and died, according to sources. Several people were taken to the hospital. There were arrests but the exact number was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.