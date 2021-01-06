Advertisement

Lee P. Oliver

By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST
Funeral service for Lee Oliver will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Dr. Michael Bird officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Lee P. Oliver, age 92, of Meridian passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his caregiver’s home.

Survivors include his sons, Johnny Oliver (Grace), David Oliver (Carol), and Sammy Oliver; grandchildren, Christian Oliver (Jennifer) and John David Oliver; great-grandson, Lucas Oliver; sisters, Sadie Hall and Sue Baskin; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife, Rosalee Oliver; parents, Hugh and Erie Oliver and 6 siblings.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

