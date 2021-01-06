Mayor Young to run for 4th term

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Mayor James Young started off 2021 with the announcement that he will seek a 4th term in Philadelphia.

Young says he is excited to have the opportunity to continue serving the city of Philadelphia. He says there’s a lot of work that has been done already, and there’s a promising future for what’s ahead.

“The groundwork, the infrastructure, the process of our community.” Young said, “Slow and steady growth. I’m not finished. And that’s one reason why I am seeking another term.”

Young says if re-elected he plans to:

· Improve the city streets

· Work closely and harder with law enforcement

· Support schools and businesses

· Improve infrastructure

· Continue to bring more job opportunities to the city

· Complete renovation projects

· Continue to build a strong relationship with the community

Young said, “During these tough times, you need strong leadership. Experienced leadership. Passionate leadership.”

Ward 4 Alderman Cassie Henson announced on Facebook that she will run against Young. We have reached out to Henson for an interview and still have not heard back. Resident Randy Gill has also announced his run for mayor.

Primary elections will take place April 6th. If there’s a runoff, it will take place April 27th. The general election is scheduled for June 8th.

