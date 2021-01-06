Meridian MLK parade cancelled due to COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Gala Celebration Committee has officially cancelled the annual festivities due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.

The parade usually takes place on the observance of MLK’s birthday, the third Monday of the month, which would be January 18th. Committee members say 35-40 entries are usually in the parade. The annual scholarship gala typically happens the following weekend.

Meridian’s MLK committee confirmed to Newscenter 11 the 2021 MLK parade will take place at a later date. The decision comes after a continuous surge of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Gregory Lane, chairman of the committee, says cancelling the MLK events was a hard decision.

“It is very disappointing because we look forward to doing this for our community. Highlighting Dr. Martin Luther King and his emphasis is what he wanted for our country, our state and our community.” Lane said, “And this is just a little part we play in order to keep his dream alive.”

The committee says a virtual parade and gala celebration is in the works for the upcoming months.

To donate to the committee’s scholarship fund, contact Lane at 601-934-5528 or insurancel@bellsouth.net.

A virtual celebration is planned for Sunday, Jan. 17, at 6:30 p.m. from Meridian’s historic First Union Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is “Keep Hope Alive: Moving from Chaos to Community”. Organizers say it will be a powerful and worshipful praise and celebration of God’s grace.

Watch the livestream starting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 here.

