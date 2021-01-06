Advertisement

Meridian to host flag-raising ceremony

A flag-raising ceremony for the new Mississippi state flag will be held at Meridian City Hall Monday, Jan. 11, at 12:15 p.m.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian will hold a flag-raising ceremony for the new Mississippi state flag Monday, Jan. 11.

The ceremony will be in front of Meridian City Hall at 12:15 p.m.

Mayor Percy Bland will officially raise the flag to mark the occasion.

A state flag will be raised Monday at Meridian City Hall for the first time in many years.(Source: WLBT)

The old state flag that was retired by the Mississippi Legislature in 2020 has not flown above Meridian City Hall for years.

The Mississippi House and Senate voted this week to officially adopt the “In God We Trust” flag with the magnolia, the state flower, in the middle. A state commission chose the design from many submitted for consideration and then voters overwhelmingly approved it in the November election.

