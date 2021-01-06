Mississippi seniors age 75+ can now schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccine

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Seniors ages 75 and older are now able to schedule an appointment at several locations throughout the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Mississippi State Department of Health rolled out the new option Wednesday, offering a convenient way to schedule an appointment online. Previously, only healthcare workers and EMT/paramedics were able to schedule an appointment.

The vaccine patient screening, which only takes a few minutes to go through, walks patients through a series of questions, verifying that they are over the age of 75 or a healthcare worker. It also asks whether or not a person has been exposed or tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, as well as whether or not they have received any kind of monoclonal antibody therapy.

Healthcare workers and seniors age 75+ in Mississippi can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Click here.

Several health departments in the state are offering the vaccines. As of Wednesday morning, the earliest available appointments begin Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

As more vaccine arrives over the coming weeks, vaccinations will be expanded to other groups including essential workers like teachers and first responders, as well as those with chronic diseases which raise their risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Mississippi is following a phased approach to prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations. Each phase balances the protection of those most at risk from COVID-19 with the protection of those who maintain essential functions of the community such as healthcare, education, law enforcement, food supply and transportation. We are now in phase 1b.1.

Mississippi Vaccination Phases The next phase - which is expected to roll out next month - will include people age 65-74, followed by anyone age 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and other essential workers, like those who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.



The vaccine is not yet approved from children under the age of 16.



Vaccines are given out in two doses, approximately 21 to 28 days apart. Both doses are required for the vaccine to be fully effective.



Patients who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 are able to receive the vaccine one their isolation period is over and symptoms have significantly improved. Pregnant women, lactating women and those who are immunocompromised may take the vaccine; however, consultation with your healthcare provider is recommended.



People who have had severe reactions from previous vaccines or injectable medications should not take the vaccine.



Like with most vaccines, patients should expect some soreness and fatigue for up to a day after vaccination, which is a sign that the body is developing a proper immune response. Large-scale testing of the vaccine has found no major side effects to the vaccine.

To read more about the different phases, visit the CDC website for details.

