Mississippi surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths since March

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,791 new cases, 38 new deaths and 226 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 228,235 as of January 5.

So far, 5,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1251 59 108 29 Kemper 705 19 44 9 Lauderdale 5217 171 390 88 Neshoba 3109 144 191 55 Newton 1701 40 83 14 Wayne 1786 27 69 11

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

