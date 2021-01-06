Advertisement

Mississippi surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths since March

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,791 new cases, 38 new deaths and 226...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,791 new cases, 38 new deaths and 226 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.(AP)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,791 new cases, 38 new deaths and 226 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 228,235 as of January 5.

So far, 5,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke12515910829
Kemper70519449
Lauderdale521717139088
Neshoba310914419155
Newton1701408314
Wayne1786276911

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

