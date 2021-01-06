Mississippi surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths since March
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,791 new cases, 38 new deaths and 226 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 228,235 as of January 5.
So far, 5,013 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1251
|59
|108
|29
|Kemper
|705
|19
|44
|9
|Lauderdale
|5217
|171
|390
|88
|Neshoba
|3109
|144
|191
|55
|Newton
|1701
|40
|83
|14
|Wayne
|1786
|27
|69
|11
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
