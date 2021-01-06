Advertisement

Mississippi’s extended unemployment benefits end

The unemployment Extended Benefits program ended the week of December 19, 2020.
The unemployment Extended Benefits program ended the week of December 19, 2020.(AP)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s extended unemployment benefits have ended, leaving a gap for the thousands of residents still without a job because of the pandemic.

Mississippi’s unemployment level no longer meets the requirements to continue the EB period. As a result, Mississippi “triggered off” EB with the week ending December 19, 2020.

“It’s bad timing I suppose, but it’s a good thing because it means our unemployment rate lowered,” said Jackie Turner, director of Mississippi Department of Employment Security.

If you are having trouble getting through to the Department of Employment Security, Turner says to request a call-back for assistance or go to the agency’s website. The phone number for the Jackson office is 601-321-6000.

