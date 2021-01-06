Advertisement

Mr. William “Corky” Jefferson East

William “Corky” Jefferson East
By Letisha Young
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. Jeff East, age 78, of Meridian passed away January 02, 2021, at his home.

Jeff was born in Meridian and graduated from Meridian High School in 1960. He earned an accounting degree at Mississippi State University and law degree at University of Mississippi. He worked in administrations of two governors in Mississippi before moving to Georgia where he worked in the Department of Labor. He moved back to Meridian in 2012 and had many wonderful memories of growing up in his hometown. He will missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth East; daughter, Jennifer East; brother, John East; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He preceded by his son, Mark East; parents, John and Billie East.

Family and friends the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2021
Peco Foods announced a repositioning that will close its Mississippi facilities in...
Peco Foods closing Philadelphia, Brooksville facilities
Marcus Dixon
Meridian murder suspect remains in jail without bond

Latest News

A virtual MLK celebration will be livestreamed from Meridian’s historic First Union Missionary...
Virtual MLK celebration planned at historic church
Jeremy Auston Busby
Mr. Jahtarreon Fulgham
Mr. Jerry Ramsey
Mr. Michael Martin