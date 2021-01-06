Mr. William “Corky” Jefferson East

Mr. Jeff East, age 78, of Meridian passed away January 02, 2021, at his home.

Jeff was born in Meridian and graduated from Meridian High School in 1960. He earned an accounting degree at Mississippi State University and law degree at University of Mississippi. He worked in administrations of two governors in Mississippi before moving to Georgia where he worked in the Department of Labor. He moved back to Meridian in 2012 and had many wonderful memories of growing up in his hometown. He will missed by his family, friends, and all that knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth East; daughter, Jennifer East; brother, John East; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He preceded by his son, Mark East; parents, John and Billie East.

