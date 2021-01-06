Ms. Martha Louise Wright

January 3, 1930 – December 31, 2020

Graveside services of death, resurrection and committal for Martha Louise Wright will be held on the Christian holiday of Epiphany at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Park; 6011 Clinton Blvd; Jackson, MS. Bro. Jim Wall will officiate. Interment will follow the graveside rites and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Martha, just three days shy of her 91 st birthday, passed away at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, MS on December 31, 2020. A native of Jackson, Martha was a lifelong Methodist and a life-long learner. She was an avid reader, a devoted member of Women’s Bible Study, and a golfer. She grew up as a member of Capitol Street Methodist Church and was educated in the Jackson Public School System, graduating in 1948 from Central High School. She attended Millsaps College and upon receiving her degree in 1952, she moved to Meridian to become the financial secretary and youth director at Central Methodist Church under the leadership of Rev. M.L. McCormick Sr. Her entire professional career, from May 25, 1952 until her retirement on January 31, 2005 was spent at Central where she faithfully, passionately and zealously continued to serve the growing congregation. Since 2004, following an extensive expansion and remodel of the church, the Martha L. Wright Office Complex today houses all staff operations.

The news of Martha’s death came as quite a shock as her presence was always ubiquitous. Just days before her hospitalization, she was busy making phone calls, checking on church members, daily studying God’s Word, praying fervently for the needs of others, enjoying holiday gifts and remembrances, and getting prepared to participate in Central UMC’s annual Christmas Eve candlelight service which she planned to virtually attend. In a phone call with someone she was talking to about finding holiday strength in the time of recent loss, Martha was reminded that the candlelight service would not be the same without her stoically standing at the back of the Sanctuary making sure that the building would not catch on fire.

Many of Martha’s original youth from the 1950s, some not even a decade behind her in age, are still active at Central and have the most memories of her because they literally grew up together. In her, they saw the stability they needed to survive their teenage years plus she had a car and parents trusted her to take their children places. One of those youth remarked that Martha had an uncanny way of listening…throwing it back at you and letting you make the final decision. That guidance built strong foundations for Christ-like living. Martha’s Youth Director duties eventually segued into being the full-time financial secretary, but her passion for children, youth and family carried on. Any former or current Central member would be the first to tell you that she indeed was a mother to all and the matriarch of Central United Methodist Church. She mentored, she trained, she steadily reassured, she encouraged, she loved unconditionally and she was always looking forward to making Central the best it could be.

Through the years, Martha’s adaptation to change and transition within the church and the Conference was rock steady. She served under thirteen senior pastors at CUMC and an onslaught of technological advances. She never shied away from new and better ways. Instead she embraced those ways and mastered them. One social media post read, “We should check the church because I’m not sure the doors will open without Martha being there.” She has left a wealth of knowledge behind and has passed the torch to us all, preparing us for this day we hoped would never come.

Martha is survived by her nephews Tom Wright, III (Teresa), Michael Wright (Debbie), and Steve

Wright (Mary); Great-nephews, Tom Wright, IV, Kevin Wright, Jamie Morgan, and Josh Wright; Great-

Niece, Thea Furby as well as a host of extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas L Wright and Mattie Andrews Wright, brothers Dan A Wright, Thomas L. Wright, Jr. and his wife Pauline Ray Wright, and nephew Jim Wright.

Below is a journal entry that Martha penned in 2020. It should serve as a balm in Gilead for us to know that this true, devout Christian has left this world for her deserved rewards. Indeed, the world will revolve differently without Martha Wright, but it will revolve.

“The more I practice my faith, the more I rely on my faith and the more my faith grows. It grows in dependence, it grows in trust, it grows in my desire to live according to God’s will for me. There have been challenges in my life, there have been struggles, but for the most part my faith has helped me get through those tough times. I am struggling now with the aging process. I cannot do things I used to do with ease. I cannot be independent as I once was. Yet my faith has helped me to accept this. God gives “strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.” To God be the Glory that Martha is no longer weary or weak and we should find comfort in knowing that she has now heard the words, “Well done thou good and faithful servant.”

In lieu of flowers, the Wright family suggests that memorials be made as donations to Central United Methodist Church’s Martha Wright Office Complex; P.O. Box 1706; Meridian, MS 39302.

