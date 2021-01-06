Advertisement

Report: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West preparing to divorce

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready...
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are seen in happier days. The couple is reportedly getting ready to split.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are discussing divorce, two sources close to Kardashian said.

The sources also said they’ve been in marriage counseling and living separately for the last few months.

West has been staying at their home in Wyoming, while Kardashian was in California with their four children.

The two got married in 2014.

Sources said there is no drama between the couple, and they are “fully aligned” when it comes to their kids.

CNN has reached out to their reps for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Mississippi launched a Most Wanted list Thursday in hopes that publicity would lead to their...
Mississippi announces ‘Most Wanted’ list
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report January 6, 2021
Peco Foods announced a repositioning that will close its Mississippi facilities in...
Peco Foods closing Philadelphia, Brooksville facilities
Marcus Dixon
Meridian murder suspect remains in jail without bond

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
Jerome Kelly, 56, was serving a life sentence for homicide in Pearl River County.
Inmate from EMCF dies at local hospital
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
According to his family, Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, Ala., died of a heart attack during a...
Alabama man among 4 who died at U.S. Capitol Wednesday
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob