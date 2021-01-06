Temperatures cool as rain returns late tonight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are in the upper-20s to low-30s on our Wednesday morning. These sub-freezing temperatures have led to frost developing on car windshields, so be sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination this morning so you can defrost your car if needed. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs in the upper-50s.

Rain will start to pick up across our area starting between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday morning. The heaviest rain will likely move through from west to east between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Lingering showers will continue into the afternoon and early evening on Thursday. It will be too warm for wintry precipitation, but too cold for severe weather as this storm system moves through.

The weekend will be chilly with highs only in the upper-40s Friday through Sunday. Scattered showers look to be possible starting Sunday afternoon, mainly south of I-20. It’s looking increasingly unlikely that we’ll get any snow with this disturbance heading into Monday morning. Other than morning showers, Monday looks to feature mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the upper-40s. We’ll see lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the low-50s.

